Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,094 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $594.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $595.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

