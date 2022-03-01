Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 414,617 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 414,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Genworth Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNW stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

