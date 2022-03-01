Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.