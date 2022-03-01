Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

