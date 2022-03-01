Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $649.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $446.56 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $667.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.