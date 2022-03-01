Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 67.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 38.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 423.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 215,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

BMBL stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $76.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

