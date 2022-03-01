Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 127,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMBP opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
