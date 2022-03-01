Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 127,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Shares of AMBP opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.