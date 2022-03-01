Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,181,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $227,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIGI stock opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

