Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 3,833 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,456,000 after purchasing an additional 223,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

