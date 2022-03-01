Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.70. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

