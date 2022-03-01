Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 10,915 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.27. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

