Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 5,726 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,887,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.