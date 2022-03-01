Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 64.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 600,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 234,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

