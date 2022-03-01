Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

About Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

