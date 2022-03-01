Hamster Price Tops $0.0000 (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hamster has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.06683620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.62 or 0.99934232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

