Handy (HANDY) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $92,694.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.49 or 0.06585373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.28 or 0.99772097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

