Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.09

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 7650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBRIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.39) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

