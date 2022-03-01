Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2824 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.64) to GBX 1,205 ($16.17) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,093.40.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.