Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HBIO stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.