Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HBIO stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.