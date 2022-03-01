Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 7.6%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.66 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 2,350,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,023,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.74 ($0.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.41.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

