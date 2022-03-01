Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

NYSE HVT opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $506.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.