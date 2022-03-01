Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $48,475.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 1,476,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $937.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 65,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Hawaiian (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.