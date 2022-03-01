Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Hays has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.