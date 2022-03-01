HCI Group (HCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HCI opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $638.23 million, a P/E ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 0.77. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HCI Group by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HCI Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

