HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $66.52

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.52, but opened at $61.50. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 8,864 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

