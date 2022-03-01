HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $66.52

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.52, but opened at $61.50. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 8,864 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.
About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
