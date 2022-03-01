Head-To-Head Review: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) & BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayro and BuzzFeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million 27.42 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.29 BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ayro and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67

BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.07%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Ayro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Ayro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

