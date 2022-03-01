Head-To-Head Review: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) versus AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Johnson Controls International pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AAON pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Johnson Controls International and AAON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.86 $1.64 billion $2.20 28.45 AAON $514.55 million 5.83 $79.01 million $1.32 43.32

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than AAON. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Johnson Controls International and AAON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73 AAON 0 1 0 0 2.00

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $79.36, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. AAON has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Johnson Controls International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than AAON.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74% AAON 13.88% 18.96% 14.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of AAON shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of AAON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats AAON on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils. The company was founded by Norman H. Asbjornson on August 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

