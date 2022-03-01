Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 303,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,691,035 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $29.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 205,514 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

