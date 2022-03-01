Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 10.8% Higher

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.38. 396,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,211,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

