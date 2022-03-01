Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.67

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 97117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEINY. Barclays upped their price target on Heineken from €101.00 ($113.48) to €108.00 ($121.35) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Heineken from €94.00 ($105.62) to €95.00 ($106.74) in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

