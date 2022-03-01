Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Capitalization Tops $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00253655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001398 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

