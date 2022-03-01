Helmet.insure 1-Day Volume Reaches $230,248.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $1.81 million and $230,248.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.53 or 0.06642599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.55 or 0.99871964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,526,682 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

