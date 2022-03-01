HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $192.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,278.74 or 1.00081914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00016569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00272664 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,320,607 coins and its circulating supply is 265,185,457 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

