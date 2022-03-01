Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €87.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.19 ($94.59).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €70.84 ($79.60) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

