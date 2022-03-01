Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

