Henrietta Baldock Purchases 836 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($3,062.23).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($3,070.04).

LON LGEN traded down GBX 17.90 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 259.30 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,490,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,372,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.95 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.16). The company has a market cap of £15.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 290.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.82.

LGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.23) to GBX 343 ($4.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.45) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.54).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

