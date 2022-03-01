Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

HRTX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $723.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

