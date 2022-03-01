Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of HRTX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $723.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,339 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares during the period.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
