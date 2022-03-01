Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $723.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,339 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

