Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.81.

HPE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 14,189,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

