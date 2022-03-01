Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,189,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

