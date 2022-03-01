Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,189,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

