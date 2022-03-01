HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.32.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $204.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.00. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HEXO by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in HEXO by 61.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.