Hiblocks Trading Up 1.4% This Week (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $23.64 million and approximately $187,300.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.51 or 0.06702790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,830.15 or 0.99943148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.