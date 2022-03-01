Hifi Finance (MFT) Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $68.72 million and $21.49 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00034288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00104027 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hifi Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.