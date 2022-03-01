Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $299.60

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($4.02) and traded as low as GBX 299.40 ($4.02). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($4.02), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.60.
About Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM)
Featured Articles
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.