Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) vs. BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Head to Head Survey

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 28.24% 64.29% 34.86% BE Semiconductor Industries 37.66% 59.29% 28.13%

26.9% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and BE Semiconductor Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 1.24 $430.97 million $2.50 4.42 BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 6.83 $334.15 million $4.01 20.82

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Himax Technologies and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 BE Semiconductor Industries 1 2 2 0 2.20

Dividends

Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Himax Technologies pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Himax Technologies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Himax Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats BE Semiconductor Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

