Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 105,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,978 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

ISRG traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.82. 31,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.46 and a 200 day moving average of $335.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

