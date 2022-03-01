Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 1,888 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. 78,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

