Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. 3,627,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.